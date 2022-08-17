"The fear of absorbing a strike" - Paulo Costa explains why psychology will be a tougher obstacle for Luke Rockhold than physicality at UFC 278

Paulo Costa thinks Luke Rockhold's mindset will be more of a hindrance than a help on August 20.

The two middleweights are set to clash in the co-main event of UFC 278, and the matchup is one of the most intriguing in the entire pay-per-view. Costa is feeling much better with his weight in this fight and feels his stylistic proclivities will give Rockhold a lot of issues.

Speaking on episode two of UFC Embedded, Costa said:

"I have never arrived to fight week as light as I am now [while also having] good, lean muscle mass. I used to arrive weakened. This time —maybe because of my methodology, the way I've been training, moving nonstop — helped me to lose weight. I believe that my style combinations are not favorable to Luke. Because I like to pressure ,and I know he's not good under pressure."

Costa continued:

"We clearly see that whenever he absorbs a strike, he feels it badly. The worst of all is not the physical aspect but the psychological. The lack of trust in himself. The fear of absorbing a strike. But he's been showing that he's brave though. He called for this fight. He will have it, this Saturday."

Rockhold has been knocked out in one hundred percent of his defeats. His five losses to Tony Rubalcava, Vitor Belfort, Michael Bisping, Yoel Romero, and Jan Blachowicz have all come via KO/TKO.

Paulo Costa's knockout ability

Costa is the number six ranked middleweight contender in the UFC, and most of his victories are by striking-based stoppages. Eleven of his thirteen wins have come by KO/ TO, which puts his striking-based finishing rate at eighty-five percent.

His only win to go the distance took place against Yoel Romero. Costa bested Romero via unanimous decision at UFC 241 in August 2019. Paulo Costa's lone win via submission took place in May 2016 when he finished Eduardo Ramon via first-round rear naked choke at Jungle Fight 87.

'Borrachinha' last finished a fight with strikes against Uriah Hall in the second round of their bout at UFC 226 in July 2018. After going undefeated for thirteen fights, Paulo Costa succumbed to Israel Adesanya via TKO in a middleweight world title bid. He then lost to Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision last October and will undoubtedly look to rebound from these consecutive losses.

