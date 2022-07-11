Paulo Costa trolls Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori as he labels Logan Paul sparring his "toughest fight ever"

Paulo Costa recently offered fans some insight into his toughest contest yet, albeit jokingly. Costa hilariously suggested that YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul proved to be his 'toughest fight ever'.

Costa has previously locked horns with some of the biggest names in the UFC's 185lbs division, including Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 253 and UFC Vegas 41, respectively.

He suffered losses at the hands of both middleweight bigwigs. Adesanya finished him in the second round. Costa subsequently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Vettori.

These setbacks are the only losses on his pro-MMA record. The Brazilian recently threw shade at his former foes by sharing footage of a practice wrestling contest against Paul.

He declared that 'The Maverick' offered him a tougher challenge than Adesanya and Vettori. 'The Eraser' further admitted that he would like to compete against Paul again.

Check out Paulo Costa's post on Twitter below:

"[Logan Paul] beating my ass at wrestling was my toughest fight ever. idlk to have a rematch one day"

Costa has also hailed Paul for his tenacity inside the ring in the past. The duo previously went toe-to-toe against each other in a striking and boxing contest. However, the sparring session did not go in Paul's favor at the time as he was knocked out shortly after their bout started.

Check out the video of their sparring session below:

Paulo Costa recalls a hilarious Mike Perry moment inside the octagon

In a recent post on Twitter, Paulo Costa harked back to the time fans were treated to Mike Perry's iconic dance moves inside the octagon. He shared footage of Perry's pre-fight dance at UFC on ESPN+ 8 back in April 2019.

In addition to sharing footage of Perry's dance, Costa admitted that he missed watching 'Platinum' perform inside the octagon, be it a fight or a dance performance.

Check out Paulo Costa's post on Twitter below:

The clip was taken from Mike Perry's appearance on the UFC Fight Night: Jacaré vs. Hermansson main card.

Perry was seen dancing to his opponent Alex Oliveira's walk-in music. The duo subsequently put on an impressive outing, with Perry emerging triumphant at the end of three rounds by way of unanimous decision.

