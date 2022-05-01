Jon Jones trolled by Paulo Costa as image of his new heavyweight physique surfaces

Paulo Costa has taken a shot at MMA legend Jon Jones, posting an image showcasing the American's heavyweight physique. Jones appears to be significantly heavier than he previously was. Additionally, Jones’ muscles aren’t as well-defined as they used to be when he competed at light heavyweight.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA The latest look at Jon Jones as he continues his journey to heavyweight The latest look at Jon Jones as he continues his journey to heavyweight 👀 https://t.co/oBcGuQM7UE

Costa has referenced Jones’ weight gain and trolled the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Taking to his official Twitter account, Costa posted a side-by-side comparison of Jones’ physique from his days as a light heavyweight and his latest heavyweight look. Costa also attached a statement alongside the images, which read:

“WOW! fasten your seat belts the MONSTER Jon bones jones is leaving the fast food guys”

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA WOW! fasten your seat belts the MONSTER Jon bones jones is leaving the fast food guys WOW! fasten your seat belts the MONSTER Jon bones jones is leaving the fast food guys https://t.co/Wnfx5XHlWM

Costa’s most recent fight was a light heavyweight (205lb) loss to Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori in October 2021. The fight was initially scheduled to be contested as a middleweight (185lb) bout.

However, during fight week, Costa came in overweight and claimed that he’d be unable to cut down to middleweight. The fight was then rebooked as a 195lb catchweight bout. Nevertheless, Costa later revealed that he’d be unable to cut down to 195lbs.

The fight was ultimately contested at 205lbs. UFC president Dana White subsequently suggested that the organization won’t let Costa compete at middleweight and instead book him as a light heavyweight moving forward.

Paulo Costa has long been open to a potential fight against Jon Jones

The rivalry between Paulo Costa and Jon Jones dates back to 2020, when the Brazilian MMA stalwart was still undefeated in his professional MMA career. Before Costa’s fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya that year, he’d been vocal about his intentions to fight at light heavyweight.

‘The Eraser’ had indicated that he’d face and beat Jones at light heavyweight. ‘Bones’ eventually released a few private messages from their online conversation and labeled Costa "a b***h".

Paulo Costa fired back by alleging that the message thread that Jones spread online was "fake". Furthermore, alluding to Jones’ history of legal issues and other troubles outside the octagon, Costa jibed that they could fight one another in 2021, provided that ‘Bones’ is still alive until then. Costa tweeted:

“If Jon still alive until 2021 it will happens.”

Presently, Costa’s next opponent, comeback date, and the weight class he’ll fight are yet to be officially announced. Jones aims to make his long-awaited debut in the heavyweight (265lb) division, likely against Stipe Miocic this September.

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

