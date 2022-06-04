The nurse had a better chin - Paulo Costa trolls Luke Rockhold using recent arrest

Paulo Costa trolled Luke Rockhold using his recent run-in with the law. Costa allegedly elbowed a woman in Brazil and was taken into custody by the police.

'Borrachinha' first posted a picture of himself and the alleged victim’s lips, where she was supposedly hit with the elbow. The incident took place in a hospital where the fighter allegedly tried to obtain a proof-of-vaccination card without being injected with the vaccine. According to the nurse, Costa elbowed her on his way out. He was subsequently detained by the police.

The UFC middleweight competitor used his recent arrest to take a jab at his next opponent, Luke Rockhold. Costa is notorious for commentating on his life using memes. In a recent post, he shared the images of the victim's alleged wound.

Next, he used the situation to poke fun at Rockhold's chin:

“Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold”

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold Rumors say the nurse has a best chin than luke rockhold

Story continues below ad

This isn't the first time that Costa has made fun of Rockhold's chin. In one of his previous tweets, the Brazilian called him old and stated that the former middleweight champion has a fragile chin.

All five of the American's losses have come after he was on the receiving end of his opponent's strikes. This has led to the idea that he has a glass jaw and can be knocked out. Rockhold lost his last two fight in devastating way when he was knocked out by Yoel Romero at UFC 221 and by Jan Błachowicz at UFC 239.

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold are scheduled to fight at a UFC event in August, though nothing has been made official yet.

Luke Rockhold resumes training at the American Kickboxing Academy

To prepare for his upcoming fight, Rockhold decided to once more enter the American Kickboxing Academy's (AKA) training facility. He recently posted a series of photos of himself, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and various other fighters training together.

Story continues below ad

Rockhold has a longtime relationship with AKA, a gym he joined back in 2006. He made his professional MMA debut the very next year as part of the gym. Under the tutelage of head coach Javier Mendez, he won both the Strikeforce and UFC middleweight titles. So, it’s not surprising to see him decide to continue his training at a place that has proved to be most beneficial to him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far