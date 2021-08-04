Paulo Costa trolls Marvin Vettori while signing the contract for his next fight

Paulo Costa recently agreed to butt heads with Marvin Vettori. However, the way the Brazilian announced the fight was something that caught a lot of attention. Taking to social media to troll the Italian, Costa posted a picture of himself signing a contract with a chopstick and an empty bottle of whiskey right next to him.

Costa is seemingly taking this fight lighter than he did the one against Israel Adesanya. With the post, Paulo Costa harked back to the time when he claimed that his loss in the title fight at UFC 253 was because of an excess of wine the night before the fight.

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori looking to bolster their claim to the middleweight strap

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori are still reeling from the effects of their most recent losses, which came at the hands of UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya. The two hope to hurl themselves back into the title picture. Ahead of their fateful losses, both Vettori and Costa were on winning-streaks in the middleweight division of the UFC.

Vettori, for one, went into his fight against 'The Last Stylebender' on the back of five consecutive wins against the likes of Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson and more. The last loss that 'The Italian Dream' had suffered prior to his run incidentally came at the hands of the middleweight baron himself.

Paulo Costa, on the other hand, went into his fight against Adesanya as an undefeated fighter across 13 bouts. Boasting wins against middleweight behemoths like Uriah Hall, Yoel Romero and more; Costa was looking to rout the Kiwi. However, the fight didn't pan out that way. With a win against Marvin Vettori, 'The Eraser' will look to stake his claim for the middleweight strap yet again.

