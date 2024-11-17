"Pay the man his money!" - Fans demand Jake Paul to make good on extra $5M owed to Mike Tyson on top of fight paycheck

Jake Paul recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in their highly anticipated boxing showdown on Nov. 15. However, it seems like the pre-fight drama that set the tone for the matchup may not dissipate anytime soon.

Fans have now taken to social media demanding that Paul fulfill his pledge of an additional $5 million to Tyson, a bonus the YouTuber-turned-boxer promised if the 58-year-old lasted more than four rounds. Tyson achieved this feat, going the full eight rounds, despite the age disparity and significant physical demands.

Catch Jake Paul's comments below:

The stipulation was part of Paul’s buildup to the fight, seemingly designed to heighten stakes and viewership. Yet, many feel it’s now time for Paul to deliver on his word. Several fans took to X to call out Paul and wrote:

"Pay the man his money!"

"Nah you owe him an extra 5m for accepting the dive."

"So, it’s time to cough up!"

"Who are those in charge of these bags?"

"If he has any dignity he will split the money even with Mr. Tyson. Could have happened with any disciplined and determined famous person, but it could only happen with The Iron Mike Tyson."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Jake Paul's $5 million promise to Mike Tyson. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Paul recently picked up his 11th professional boxing victory with the win against Tyson in a fight which streamed live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Texas. Tyson started strong, displaying moments of his explosive potential, but his stamina waned in the later rounds. Paul, meanwhile, maintained his composure and leveraged his conditioning to take control in the final stages.

According to recent reports, Netflix achieved a record-breaking night as 60 million viewers globally tuned in to watch the Tyson vs. Paul clash. The fight peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, while the co-main event, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano drew nearly 50 million viewers.

