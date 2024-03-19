"Pay me on what you're promoting out there" - UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson discusses interaction with Dana White 'left a bad taste

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about an interaction he had with Dana White - one that wasn't received very well by the UFC brass during his tenure under the promotion.

Jackson had been a popular star for the promotion and was involved in a memorable rivalry with Rashad Evans, which saw them serve as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' and then clash in the main event of UFC 114. During a recent episode of his Jaxxon Podcast, the former light heavyweight champion discussed an interaction he had with White following the success of UFC 114.

'Rampage' mentioned that he had a clause in his contract regarding pay-per-view buys that wasn't honored and noted that the UFC CEO provided different numbers to both himself and the media. He said:

"He [Dana White] told me, 'No, you did like 900 and something [thousand]', right up on a million. But then in the press, he told everybody we sold over a million buys and I hit up like, 'Pay me what the fu*k you told the fans.' He said, 'No, that's part of promotion, you make yourself seem better.' I said, 'All right, good...Pay me on what you fu**ing promoting out there.' And that's what left a bad taste in my mouth."

It remains to be seen if any other fighters have similar incidents to detail with regards to their dealings with the UFC and Dana White himself.

What happened when Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson fought Rashad Evans at UFC 114?

UFC 114 was a highly anticipated event as rivals Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans finally settled the score in the octagon. The fight was a non-title bout, proving just how interested fans were. The event did very well in terms of PPV numbers as well.

Evans had the bragging rights coming into the fight as his team was more successful on The Ultimate Fighter, so Jackson had additional motivation to ensure his rival didn't get the better of him in the fight as well.

Evans used his wrestling to his advantage as and prevented 'Rampage' from getting too comfortable on the feet, ultimately earning the unanimous decision win.

Tweet regarding Jackson vs. Evans at UFC 114 [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]