"Pearl Davis is about to have a mental breakdown" - Fans stunned as Nina-Marie Daniele turns heads in a leopard-print two-piece

Nina-Marie Daniele recently sent the temperatures soaring with her latest social media post. The popular influencer posted a picture of herself in a stunning leopard-print two-piece swimsuit, and fans couldn't help but react.

Daniele rose to prominence after being named Playboy Magazine's 'Playmate of the Month' in April 2017. She later transitioned into an MMA-based influencer, and her unique style of interviewing athletes soon caught Dana White's eye. She's worked for the UFC ever since and is often seen at major events.

While Nina Marie-Daniele is known for her one-of-a-kind brand of awkward interviews, where she asks MMA fighters hilariously outrageous questions without hesitation, she's often criticized for ruining the seriousness of the sport. However, it appears she's not fazed by the slagging off and used it as inspiration for the caption for her latest X post. Posing in her swimsuit, she wrote:

"Nina, this has nothing to do with MMA."

Fans soon took to the post's comments section to express their opinions on Daniele's picture.

Expand Tweet

One fan referenced the infamous female 'manosphere' influencer Pearl Davis and joked:

"@pearlythingz is about to have a mental breakdown."

Another fan wrote:

"I like this better than the MMA content, lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot from @ninamdrama on X

Nina-Marie Daniele slams MMA media for dishonest reporting

Last month, Nina-Marie Daniele went off on the media houses that cover MMA and slammed them for unethically reporting "breaking news" just to farm engagement online.

Daniele took to X and called out the media for posting exclusive or breaking news without backing up their claims. She also expressed her annoyance at them for trusting "random" nameless sources and wrote:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is the media so eager to break news before the promotion?"

Nina-Marie Daniele pointed out that this type of journalism would alienate the news houses from the UFC and would cause irreversible damage to their reputation. She continued:

"This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you. It’s a two-way street, and y’all are shooting yourselves in the foot, IMO. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

Expand Tweet

While Nina-Marie Daniele has undeniably made a name for herself in the MMA world, she's also ruffled a few feathers. The former 'Playmate of the Month' recently clashed with fellow journalist Helen Yee, and the two exchanged some heated words on social media. However, Daniele and Yee seemingly squashed their beef and were seen posing together for a selfie on the sidelines of UFC 296.