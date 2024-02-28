Pearl Gonzalez reacts to Oscar De La Hoya planning to set up Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O'Malley and fight nemesis Dana White in the co-main

Former UFC women's strawweight Pearl Gonzalez has just reacted to Oscar De La Hoya's bizarre idea of a co-main event fight with UFC CEO Dana White on a hypothetical MMA card main evented by Sean O'Malley vs. Ryan Garcia. 'The Golden Boy' said as much on his recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

This stems from one of the boxers he promotes, 'King Ryan', recently claiming that with four or so months of training, he could beat O'Malley in an MMA fight, before actually calling for a fight. De La Hoya followed suit by expressing his desire to face White in an MMA bout.

An Instagram post quoting De La Hoya has been making the rounds on the social media platform, naturally drawing many responses. Among those who reacted to the news was Gonzalez, who once fought for the UFC.

"Bad *ss fight card.. I wanna see the co main too"

Pearl Gonzalez's reaction to Oscar De La Hoya's proposed card

Gonzalez found humor in the hypothetical card. While De La Hoya is one of the greatest boxers of all time, he retired nearly two decades ago and is currently 51 years old with a rumored substance abuse issue. Meanwhile, White is 54 and was never a professional fighter despite having trained as a boxer.

What will become of this fiasco is unknown, but a crossover fight between O'Malley and Garcia in MMA is one the UFC ought to entertain. As for Gonzalez's own MMA career, she is currently competing at Invicta FC, where she recently lost to fellow UFC alumnus Miranda Maverick.

Pearl Gonzalez's stint with the UFC was shockingly brief

Pearl Gonzalez first caught the UFC's attention after she helmed a six-fight win streak consisting of five finishes and just one decision. With a 6–1 record, she was signed to the promotion's strawweight division and tasked with taking on Cynthia Calvillo. Unfortunately, her debut went disastrously.

Gonzalez, who had submitted four of her last six opponents, was herself submitted by Calvillo at UFC 210. Her subsequent fight also ended in failure, as she was lost via unanimous decision to Poliana Botelho at UFC 216. Having seen enough, the UFC released her after just two fights in less than a year.