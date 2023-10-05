"People who are bad at the game in shambles" - EA Sports removes Knee, Elbow spam from UFC 5, fans react

UFC 5 will reportedly feature several changes that fans requested to be improved.

On October 27, the newest edition of the UFC video game produced by EA Sports will be released. The countless hours of entertainment waiting has fans excited, as UFC 4 came out in August 2020, with most people losing interest over the last year or two for several reasons.

Luckily, EA Sports has reportedly acknowledged some of the UFC 4 flaws to ensure the new game is better. According to a video game streamer called “Martial Mind,” the fifth edition of the UFC x EA product will take away players' abilities to spam knees and elbows, which many fans have complained about.

Martial Mind shared the news on YouTube in a video titled:

“EA Developer Talks About How They KILLED The Knee Elbow Spam In UFC 5!”

Once he shared his video on Twitter, the change received mixed reactions from fans, including the following people saying:

“They really needed to release a brand new game to fix it? Why wasn't it patched in UFC 4? Lol”

“This was much needed”

“what other combos are taken out then? they’re limiting creativity in a sense”

“People who are bad at the game in shambles”

“This caused a skill issue for most people as they would get confused on where to block shouldn't of been removed because of bobs”

“There will be a new era if submission spammers tho it seems TOO easy/seamless”

Four combat sports legends will be playable on UFC 5

For those who can’t wait until October 27 for UFC 5, there is a more expensive way to get the game earlier. Instead of paying $69.99, the deluxe edition can be purchased for $100, which gives players early access with a three-day head start.

Along with the early access, deluxe edition purchasers will get to use the following fighters - Mike Tyson, Fedor Emelianenko, Muhammad Ali, and Bruce Lee. The most intriguing option for diehard MMA fans has to be Emelianenko, a heavyweight legend who never fought in the UFC.

Whether you get UFC 5 early or not, there’s no doubt that it’ll be refreshing to play the new game after several years of UFC 4.

