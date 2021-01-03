"People are disgusting" - 'Platinum' Mike Perry warns fans to stay away if they see him in person

If you come across UFC star Mike Perry out on the street, he would like you to stay away from him.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, 'Platinum' Perry expressed his discontentment over people "crowding his space" and asking to take pictures or say something to him. Mike Perry started out by warning his fans to leave him alone if they see him on the street, unless they have money to offer him. Only then, he said, can they ask him a question.

I’m not free, I don’t have time, I don’t wanna talk , don’t care what you have to say, Im not taking a picture, don’t ask how I’m doing , please leave me alone unless you want to give me money then just give it to me and then you can ask your question. ✌️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

This was followed by a callout of his fans, whom he accused of talking trash on social media. Mike Perry clearly stated that he would like to be left alone with his family, and urged everyone to 'mind their manners'.

Idc, the fans suck, people suck , they crowd your space , they talk trash behind your back, they offer nothing but a waste of time, I like to be left alone with my little family and that’s all I want. I’m just tweeting these to tell y’all to mind your manners — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

You’re all rude af, and I’m just the messenger. You think you deserve something for watching fights or you think you know how a fighter should act when you never stepped in the ring. Just remember none of you would talk that shit man to man. Your place is on Twitter #RealWorld — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

Mike Perry followed up with a GIF of him shadow punching, with the caption "I'm done talking. The public has been warned."

Mike Perry's warning also included social distancing hashtags, and it comes at a time the USA is nearing 21 million COVID-19 cases, including 350,000+ deaths.

In the final tweet of the tirade, Mike Perry stated that he did not need bodyguards to walk down the street and is happy to protect himself because "people are disgusting".

Funny nobody ever says it to my face. I’m really with the shits. See the thing is I’m well known but I’m not celeb status that I need public body guards. I’ll do it myself. Why would someone need a body guard to walk down the street? Cuz people are disgusting. 👊🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2021

The time when Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

'Platinum' Perry probably has enough reason to be frustrated with the fans, both on Twitter and off it. Following the UFC 255 weigh-ins, he faced a lot of criticism for missing weight and being over by 4.5 pounds for his bout with Tim Means, which he later lost via decision.

Mike Perry weighed in at 175.5 pounds, 4.5 pounds over the Welterweight mark of 170 lbs. Prior to the fight, Mike Perry apologized on Twitter, saying "I'm sorry man, I don't think I can make it". His fears came true when he stepped onto the ring and the scale showed he was 4.5 pounds over the mark.

Later on, Mike Perry shared on Twitter how difficult the weight cut process was for him. He also revealed that he had wanted a fight at 185 pounds, but did not get it.

"I have always talked trash during weight cuts so that if I couldn’t make it I could say I told y’all I wasn’t sure. Maybe I’ve outgrown this. I did try to ask for a fight at 185 but maybe I just don’t have it anymore. I’m so thankful to all the kind people at the @ufc"