‘People don’t understand how big these guys are’ - Dustin Poirier rules out a move to welterweight amid talks of his next fight

Dustin Poirier has previously hinted at a move to welterweight, but amid speculation about his next opponent, 'The Diamond' has ruled out a move to 170 pounds in the near future.

Poirier's previous fight came in the form of a much-anticipated rematch against Justin Gaethje at UFC 290. The pair faced off for the BMF title, with 'The Highlight' claiming victory via a head-kick KO.

Given that every top 5-ranked lightweight has a likely next opponent, the former interim champion is in limbo regarding his return to action.

Given his beef with welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington, Dustin Poirier has shared interest in fighting at 170 pounds. But during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Diamond' ruled out moving up a weight division, at least for his next fight. He said:

"[The UFC and I] discussed my weight, I think I was 172 pounds when I was sitting the in office. I'm just too small for 170. People don't understand the fight game, and the weight cutting, and how big these guys are."

"You can't weigh 172, 173 pounds walking around, skip breakfast, weigh in and then fight the next day at 173 pounds when these guys are gonna be 195 [pounds]. People don't understand... At the top, if you give 20 pounds to somebody, it's just not good."

Listen to Dustin Poirier's comments below from 11:20:

Dustin Poirier shares his thoughts on facing Conor McGregor for a fourth time

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have clashed in the octagon on three occasions.

The pair first met at UFC 178 in 2014, with both men climbing their way up the featherweight rankings. 'The Notorious' was on a rise unlike any other in MMA, and finished Poirier, a touted prospect at the time, via KO in Round 1.

They faced off for a second time at UFC 257, in 2021, where 'The Diamond' stunned the world by knocking McGregor out cold in the second round, in what was a competitive clash.

Their trilogy bout, at UFC 264, saw Conor McGregor suffer a horrific broken leg at the end of the first round, with Dustin Poirier being awarded a TKO victory to take a 2-1 lead in their epic rivalry.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Diamond' was asked about possibly fighting the Irishman for a fourth time, and he said this:

"We'll see, I probably would [say yes]. Try to shut him up once and for all, but even if I slap his a*s around again, he's still gonna be chatting. So, we'll see."

Watch the video below from 1:25: