“People f**king hate you” - Marlon Vera calls Aljamain Sterling an attention-hungry 'YouTuber' in response to latter’s comments about his fight camp

Marlon Vera recently sounded off on Aljamain Sterling for claiming that he had a difficult training camp ahead of his bantamweight title fight against Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 this Saturday.

'Chito' didn't appear to take the former bantamweight champion's comments too kindly as he disputed his claims regarding his training camp. During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 299, the No.6 ranked bantamweight mentioned that 'Funk Master' never received attention when he was champion and has never been a fan favorite. He said:

"He’s so f***ing hungry for attention. He never got attention in the UFC. He became a world champion, he defended, he got booed in f***ing Jersey against f***ing [Henry] Cejudo. Who gets booed against Cejudo? Holy sh** people f***ing hate you. Now you're becoming a YouTuber...I don't wanna knock down on anybody because I wanna focus on my fight and keep my karma in the right direction. But, I mean, he heard? We have a private gym."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Vera will be able to put an end to Sterling's claims, as a decisive win over O'Malley would be an obvious indicator that the former champion's comments were false.

Marlon Vera opens up about Sean O'Malley's corner trash-talking his opponents

Marlon Vera opened up about the idea of Sean O'Malley's corner trash-talking his opponents in order to gain any advantage possible.

During the aforementioned media availability, 'Chito' brought up that it is counter-productive for a fighter's corner to waste their time engaging with their opponent rather than providing advice to their fighter. He mentioned that he wouldn't want anybody if they were not being helpful. He said:

"There's no talking in there. I know his [Sean O'Malley] corner likes to do the talking when we are in there [the octagon]...I would love my corner to give me advice to win the fight. If my corner is more concerned about talking sh*t about my opponent and they don't tell me what to do, I wouldn't be with [those] people. But I mean, Their whole circle is just like, it’s all a full rainbow in there right.”

Expand Tweet