"People are going to be calling me out" - Paddy Pimblett is confident he's going to be the UFC's hottest new prospect

Paddy Pimblett has the hunger and confidence befitting a future UFC champion.

Ahead of his fast-approaching UFC debut, the Englishman says he'll burst onto the scene with a masterful performance against Luigi Vendramini on September 4. The 26-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now and there's a lot of hype surrounding him already.

But Paddy Pimblett claims he isn't feeling the jitters and is absolutely ready to "take over" the MMA scene in his debut.

In a recent conversation with Stephen James Irvine on the MMA Lowdown podcast, Paddy Pimblett claimed that people are going to be calling him out and wanting to fight him after his first appearance.

Pimblett is aware of the hype behind him and wants to cash in on it with a great performance against Vendramini. But 'The Baddy' says he won't be picking and choosing his opponents. He just wants to fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him next. Paddy Pimblett further referred to himself as the new "cash cow" in the promotion.

"People are going to be calling me out, lad. People are going to want to fight me. Well, as I said before, I am the new cash cow, people are going to be calling me out and I'll just, whatever the UFC put on the table for me, contract, I'll sign it, lad," said Paddy Pimblett.

Joined by @PaddyTheBaddy yesterday, he told me his plans for the UFC debut and the takeover! Full interview coming soon 👊 #mmalowdown pic.twitter.com/1vMHAEJBSD — stevenjamesirvine (@stevenjmma) August 31, 2021

Paddy Pimblett is gunning for a first-round KO win in UFC debut

The hype behind the former Cage Warriors champion is definitely for real.

Paddy Pimblett's UFC debut is one of the most frequently discussed subjects in the MMA community at the moment. Even Conor McGregor himself reached out and wished Pimblett luck ahead of his octagon debut.

We boarded ✌🏻Atlanta first stop ✈️ Vegas see you soon 😘 pic.twitter.com/ndqdcv8F1s — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) August 31, 2021

Pimblett is confident in his abilities and believes he'll secure the win inside one round on the night.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett will get a victory in his first dance inside the octagon? Sound off in the comments!

