"People are going to see an even better version" - Jon Jones' coach provides the latest update on his return

Jon Jones' coach Mike Winkeljohn has revealed that the former UFC light heavyweight champion is only focusing on his training and is currently stronger than ever.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Winkeljohn said that Jon Jones is slowly focusing more on grappling and briefly explained what the former champion is doing during his time off.

"He's just training. He's strong as ever, he's training, he is slowly moving into more of a grappling realm, actual live type situations coming in and rolling around a little bit."

Winkeljohn went on to describe Jon Jones' progress during his preparation and transition to heavyweight. The MMA coach suggested 'Bones' seems to be getting faster with his bigger size.

Winkeljohn believes people will see a much better version of Jon Jones when he returns to action.

"He is on his way, he keeps sharpening his blades, he's going and getting that speed to fit that bigger, larger frame and it's quite funny because I think he's getting faster with his bigger size. So I think people are going to see an even better version of Jon Jones."

Catch Mike Winklejohn's full appearance on Submission Radio below:

Jon Jones has been away from octagon competition for a while but could return in 2022

Jon Jones is on hiatus and has yet to step foot inside the UFC octagon ever since moving up to the heavyweight division. However, Jones is expected to be back in 2022.

UFC president Dana White told the media at the UFC 265 post-fight press conference that 'Bones' will be returning to action next year. It remains to be seen what Jones' status will be upon his comeback and who he will be fighting next year, but expect the former light heavyweight champion to be thrown right into the mix with the rest of the heavyweights in the title picture.

Edited by Harvey Leonard