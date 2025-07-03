"People are jealous" - Arman Tsarukyan hits back at critics over his wealth, opens up about his father's business

Arman Tsarukyan recently responded to critics who criticize him for his affluent lifestyle. Tsarukyan stated that their comments stem from jealousy and discussed his wealthy family background.

Unlike many mixed martial artists who have rags-to-riches stories, such as Conor McGregor and Alex Pereira, Tsarukyan's journey is different. He comes from a wealthy family, as his father spearheads a large construction business.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tsarukyan was asked about the criticisms he faces regarding his wealth. In response, 'Ahalkalakets' said:

"People are jealous that I have money. I don't have too much money, but I can live, [and] I can do whatever I want in this life. I can buy whatever I want, but I cannot buy [a] private jet. I cannot buy [a] private yacht."

While discussing his father's business, Tsarukyan added:

"He's in the construction business. [In Russia?] Yep. I used to work three months with him, and I said, 'No way I can be here anymore. I want to be in a sport.' That's so hard job. I grew up with sport and always eat clean, go to bed right time, but in the business, I was three months there and I had not good schedule... Better to be in the sport than in the big business."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below (15:21):

Arman Tsarukyan talks about viral caviar video

About a month ago, Arman Tsarukyan traveled to Russia for a grappling match. During his visit, Tsarukyan shared videos and images on his Instagram, enjoying his time there. One particular video of him eating caviar went viral, especially considering its alleged high price in the USA.

In the aforementioned interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tsarukyan addressed the viral video. Claiming that caviar is not expensive in Russia, he said:

"No, it's not expensive in Russia. I ate two times more than here... and I paid like $250 for that whole thing... I thought it's going to be around $2000, but maybe they did this discount to me, I don't know." [17:41]

Check out Arman Tsarukyan eating caviar below:

