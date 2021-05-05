"People want someone's head" - UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman talks about his mindset leading up to UFC 261

Kamaru Usman is on his way to becoming arguably the greatest UFC welterweight of all time. Displaying a perfect 14 - 0 record with the promotion, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has taken out some of the top names in the division.

After working his way up the ranks, the 33-year old finally received his shot at the title against former champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. Since being crowned champion, Kamaru Usman has never looked back. Defending his title four consecutive times within the span of two years, no opponent seems to be able to decode the champion.

Following his most recent title defense against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman made a guest appearance on Skip and Shannon's UNDISPUTED podcast. Whilst sharing his experience of the fight, Usman said:

"I needed to get him out of there. I didn't feel like people would've been satisfied if I just went out there and put a five-round beating on him. People want someone's head. They either want my head, and a majority of them did, or it had to be his head. And so I had to go out there and definitely knock his head off in order for people to walk away from that feeling satisfied."

Catch the full episode of the podcast here!

How did Kamaru Usman beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261?

Knocking Masvidal out with a blistering right hand in the second round of the fight, Usman answered all of his critics in violent fashion. Sticking to a perfect game plan, the Nigerian-American perfectly set up his traps before baiting Masvidal into his range. After faking the possibility of a ground game, Usman quickly shifted gears by ending the fight on his feet.

Humble in defeat, Jorge Masvidal admitted that Kamaru Usman was careful not to show him a side to his game in their first encounter. Possibly expecting the same strategy, 'Gamebred' fell short by a far margin during their highly-anticipated rematch. He gave props to the better man during the post-fight interview:

"Usman showed me something that he didn’t show the first fight,” Masvidal told Joe Rogan during the Octagon interview. “I didn’t feel his power and that’s what happens when you get overconfident. I thought we were gonna wrestle more. I was ready to wrestle for 25 minutes. All the props to him in the world, he caught me by surprise. He’s got my number, man. There’s nothing I can say but he won this fair and square and God bless him.”

Spoke to @GamebredFighter earlier.



We talked:



The loss

How he’s feeling

Did he underestimate Usman?

How he feels about him now

Retirement thoughts after?

Where he goes from here



And more.



Enjoy: https://t.co/8WV2Tx3W9N — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 27, 2021

Following his fight against Masvidal, Kamaru Usman has been clear about his vision for the future. Hoping to stay active and 'lap' around his opponents, the 170-pound champion is now all set for his next potential title defense against Colby Covington.