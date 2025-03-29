"Pereira's son vs Adesanya's son" - Fans react as Alex Pereira confirms both of his sons will eventually compete in MMA

Alex Pereira has confirmed that his sons, Alessandro and Lohan, will follow in his footsteps and compete in MMA at some point.

'Poatan's' sons are often in attendance at UFC events, supporting and cheering for their father. They also feature in the former champion's fight week vlogs on YouTube. Pereira has now stated that they will do jiu jitsu and kickboxing matches before eventually transitioning to MMA.

During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira said via his coach and translator, Plinio Cruz:

"We would like them to first compete separately in BJJ and kickboxing and eventually merge to MMA."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (3:58:10):

An X account then updated users on Pereira's remarks, sparking a variety of fan reactions.

Check out the post on X below:

Expand Tweet

Fight fans were quick to flood the comments section of the above post, with one X user hilariously hinting that we could eventually see Pereira's son fight Israel Adesanya's son to reignite the iconic rivalry:

"Pereira's son vs Adesanya's son Coming soon"

Expand Tweet

Others commented:

"Unfortunately in combat history, the sons of former champs are never as good. When you have a successful father, you are no longer as hungry"

"Hopefully they can continue the family legacy"

"They definitely need to start by wrestling and jiujitsu. Only kick-boxing is not going to work"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

Alex Pereira's son wants to headline UFC 400

Alex Pereira famously headlined UFC 300 last year, knocking out Jamahal Hill in the first round of the main event to retain his light heavyweight championship. It was a historic milestone pay-per-view stacked from top to bottom, and 'Poatan' closed the show in style.

His son, Alessandro, wants to carry the family legacy forward. He has stated that he'll fight at UFC 400 and eventually become a UFC champion like his father. UFC 400 is projected to be underway seven to eight years from now, as per the current number of pay-per-views annually.

In one of the 'UFC Embedded' fight week vlogs prior to UFC 300, Alessandro said:

"I will fight at UFC 400 and I'm gonna be a UFC champ."

