“Perfect third badass fight” - Fans can’t contain their hype after Rodtang laid down the gauntlet against Takeru

ONE Championship fans are ready to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa step inside the Circle and settle a debate that's been raging on for years.

In January, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was set for a clash with the Japanese kickboxing icon at ONE 165. Sadly, 'The Iron Man' suffered an injury weeks before fight night, forcing him to bow out of the bout. Still, fans were treated to an epic encounter as Takeru went on to face flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

With both Rodtanga and 'The Natural Born Crusher' closing in on a full bill of health, 'The Iron Man' is ready to settle some business with the three-division K-1 champ.

"Ready to rock. Who’s ready to see Rodtang vs. Takeru in 2024?"

ONE Championship fans shared their excitement over the possibility of seeing the two warriors go toe-to-toe inside the Circle, writing:

"Rodtang vs. Superlek was an absolute war and Takeru vs. Superlek was a banger too. Rodtang vs. Takeru would be the perfect third badass fight."

"Kickboxing world will stop to watch this fight."

"I want to see this fight in 2024. In Japan?!"

"I'm hyped."

"Book it."

"Was desperately waiting for Rodtang's appearance...thank you @onechampionship."

"Get ready to rumble."

Takeru Segawa believes his inevitable clash with Rodtang will be one of the greatest fights of all time

Rodtang has been one of ONE Championship's premiere fighters from the moment he made his promotional debut in 2018. He rattled off 12-straight wins in the art of eight limbs, delivering instant classics with the likes of Jonathan Haggerty and Joseph Lasiri.

However, none of Rodtang's fights were bigger than his three-round war with Superlek at ONE Friday Fight 34. Dubbed by many as the greatest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years, 'The Iron Man' and 'The Kicking Machine' delivered a memorable war that kept ONE fans on the edge of their seat and clamoring for a rematch as soon as the final bell rang.

That was all Takeru Segawa needed to see to know that he was destined the step inside the Circle with 'The Iron Man' one day.

"Rodtang is a fighter I have wanted to fight for a long time," Takeru said as a press event in Tokyo. "I think he is a world-class fighter. He fights with feeling and I fight with feeling too, so I think we will have the world's best fistfight, so please look forward to it.”

