Perfectionist Mikey Musumeci treats every opponent like ‘a roll in the gym’

Mikey Musumeci continued his dominant run as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and did what he does best at ONE Fight Night 13.

With a third consecutive title defense, no one has been able to seriously threaten the world champion throughout his tenure at the world’s largest martial arts organization.

While ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is one of the best grapplers in the world in all departments, the biggest stand-out of his game is his grappling IQ.

Dedicating his life to training, improving, and evolving as a competitor, Musumeci is constantly in search of becoming the ideal jiu-jitsu athlete.

Staying a step ahead of his opponents at all times, the New Jersey native is constantly searching for submission attacks and chaining them together to keep his opponents on the back foot.

After submitting the ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, August 4, Musumeci gave some insight into his mindset.

At this point in his career, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ steps into each contest under the ONE Championship banner like it is any regular day at the gym.

Though that doesn’t mean he underestimates his opponents, he simply performs at his best when he is relaxed and focused on executing everything as perfectly as possible.

In his post-fight interviews, Mikey Musumeci said:

“For me, every match is just a roll in the gym.”

That calm approach is clear to see in his performances when the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is in his element once the fight hits the floor.

North American viewers can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.