"Fruit ninja" - Petchmorakot Petchyindee slices elbow through melon ahead of ONE 157 title defense

Petchmorakot Petchyindee will look to defend his title at ONE 157 against Jimmy Vienot. The dangerous and experienced Muay Thai striker recently showed off his standup skills on a fruit.

ONE Championship uploaded a video of Petchmorakot slicing a watermelon in half using only his elbow. The caption reads:

"Fruit ninja 🍉 ⚔️ Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jimmy Vienot on 20 May at ONE 157!"

Watch the video below:

Petchmorakot has now added his name to a list of ONE fighters who have displayed their skills on fruits.

Another instance came when veteran kickboxer Anissa Meksen destroyed a watermelon using a high kick.

Additionally, featherweight kickboxing king Superbon previously kicked a watermelon while it was balanced on a man's head...

ONE Championship has even created a top-10 list of their fighters testing their abilities on fruit. The list includes fighters such as Aung La N Sang, Petchdam Petchyindee, and Yoshihiro Akiyama.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee returns at ONE 157

At ONE 157 on May 20, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will look to defend his ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship against French-born fighter Jimmy Vienot.

The reigning champion is a very experienced Muay Thai fighter with over 150 victories to his name. The Thai-born fighter has held titles in WBC Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium, and others.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship The featherweight Muay Thai king defends his throne against Jimmy Vienot in the main event of



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Petchmorakot Petchyindee sent him WOBBLINGThe featherweight Muay Thai king defends his throne against Jimmy Vienot in the main event of #ONE157 on 20 May! Petchmorakot Petchyindee sent him WOBBLING 😵 The featherweight Muay Thai king defends his throne against Jimmy Vienot in the main event of #ONE157 on 20 May! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/PzKQ4mg2lH

He has also been undefeated since 2019 and is on a six fight win streak. He boasts notable wins over fighters such as Thananchai Rachanon, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Pongsiri P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym, Liam Harrison, among others.

Heading into his fight against Vienot, the champion does not sound too worried. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai explained:

“I don’t think I need to worry too much on anything about him because all of my opponents have a similar size - from his height, to body size, and even style - [whether] they are Thai or foreign Muay Thai Athletes. So I think there’s nothing to worry about, I just do my best.”

Nevertheless, Jimmy Vienot will look to unseat the champion and take the title for himself. Vienot has also held some pretty impressive titles, such as those in World Boxing Council Muay Thai, Lumpinee Stadium, and many from Europe.

Vionot recognizes how big this ONE title means. In an interview with ONE Championship, the French fighter said:

"The belt of ONE is a belt that everybody wants because there is a lot of notoriety behind it, a lot of recognition, and this is what is missing in this sport. So that’s why people work hard and want to train for this belt at all costs."

The clash will go down on May 20 at ONE 157, with the ONE Muay Thai featherweight championship on the line.

Edited by Harvey Leonard