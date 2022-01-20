Watch: When Pete Davidson impersonated Jake Paul in a skit on SNL

Ever since transitioning to the world of boxing, Jake Paul has constantly called out some of the biggest names in combat sports, such as Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor. Because of this 'The Problem Child' has been mocked by numerous people on several occasions.

One such incident took place in October of 2021, when comedian Pete Davidson mocked Jake Paul in a skit on american TV show SNL (Saturday Night Live). In the skit, Davidson dressed up as Paul and was a guest on the talk show Mellen (a parody of The Ellen show).

Upon being asked whether he'd like to announce his next fight, Pete Davidson enacting 'The Problem Child' said:

"Actually yeah, I do. Yo Muhammad Ali, I'm coming for you, in the ring, in the streets, in the graveyard. You can't hide from me forever Ali and it's in the contract, if I win, you have to change your name back to Cassius Clay."

Even though the comedian's impression of Paul was hilarious, 'The Problem Child' wasn't too pleased with the skit. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to Instagram to post the SNL clip and claimed Pete Davidson's acting was funny. However, the 25-year-old also sent out a warning to the comedian.

"Lol @nbcsnl got jokes. This was funny Pete but I’m still slapping you when I see you next."

Is Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson next?

A lot has been said about Jake Paul's next opponent ever since his win over Tyron Woodley. Interestingly, there were rumors of a possible fight between Mike Tyson and Paul making the rounds on the internet recently.

However, as reported by Forbes, Mike Tyson's representative Jo Mignano has shot down rumors of a potential fight between Tyson and 'The Problem Child'. Mignano suggested that the rumors of 'Iron Mike' fighting either of the Paul brothers are totally false.

Additionally, Tyson himself has made it clear that Paul never mentioned a possible fight between the two during a recent meeting at St. Barths.

Following an extremely successful run in 2021, Paul is looking to face a seasoned boxer in his next outing. While a showdown with Tommy Fury has been dismissed by 'The Problem Child', the 25-year-old is reportedly in talks with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a fight this year.

