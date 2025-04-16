Pete Miller on why he indulges his fighters with strategic treats: “It gives them a bit of a psychological edge”

Noted nutritionist Pete Miller has been known for his reward system of giving athletes he works with a sweet treat of peanut butter biscoff cup during fight week. He asserted that such practice has done the athletes well and produced good results.

Miller spoke about it in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, where he discussed the kind of approach he has in helping his clients with nutrition and weight management.

Miller, AKA 'Condition Nutrition', said:

"It gives them a bit of a psychological edge, like 'I've got a peanut butter cup today, I just need to get through it.' Especially in media day when you're backwards and forwards in photo shoots and all them obligations and you know 'Oh, at 2:00, I got me a peanut butter cup!' It's like a dream scenario."

Check out what he had to say below:

Pete Miller has become one of the go-to guys for nutrition and weight management by some of the elite fighters in the game. Among those he works with are from ONE Championship, where fighters have to pass a hydration test to be able to compete each time.

He has worked with the likes of Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison, Nico Carrillo, Jonathan Di Bella and Rodtang Jitmuangnon as well as ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who have only good things to say about him.

Pete Miller says he loves his job

Pete Miller takes a lot of pride in what he does and surely loves his job.

Miller moved to highlight it in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, citing the opportunity to help others achieve their goals in nutrition. He said:

"It’s a good position to be in. I love my job, and I’m lucky to work with such good people. And yeah, it’s been pretty busy this year."

Pete Miller went on to say that what he has with his clients is built on a lot of trust, saying that for the things he teaches to work as envisioned, all concerned must believe in it and do what is required.

