Petr Yan reminds Conor McGregor of a year-old "Hasbulla" insult after IBA face-off

The Conor McGregor-Petr Yan face-off on December 9 has created a lot of buzz among MMA fans around the world. 'No Mercy' took this opportunity to remind Mcgregor of an insult that 'The Notorious' had hurled toward him last year.

When internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov signed a deal with the UFC in 2022, McGregor uploaded a post on social media congratulating 'Mini Khabib'. However, as a joke, the Irishman uploaded Yan's picture in the tweet instead of Magomedov's.

After the face-off, Yan uploaded a screenshot of the tweet to remind him that he had not forgotten McGregor's actions last year.

McGregor and Yan were present under one roof to attend the IBA Champions Night event, which was being held in Dubai. At one point during the event, the two athletes stepped into the ring for a face-off. The atmosphere seemed intense, but the fighters parted ways with a hug and a smile.

Check out the interaction between Petr Yan and Conor McGregor below:

This is not the only time McGregor has been a part of such an interaction in recent times. Earlier this year, in April, 'The Notorious' attended BKFC 41, where he had a face-off against Mike Perry.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan's UFC career started on an impressive note. The 30-year-old entered the promotion with an 8-1 record and went on to win all of his first seven UFC fights. This run included capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 251.

But things went downhill for 'No Mercy' after that, as he lost the title and failed to score a victory in four out of his next five fights.

The Russian fighter is currently on a three-fight skid in the multi-billion dollar promotion. It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old will be able to turn things around in his next UFC outing or not.