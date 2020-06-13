Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley trade shots on social media

Sean O'Malley poked fun at Yan to which the Russian quickly responded.

This is the second time in a week Sean O'Malley is having a social media exchange with a fighter ranked above him

UFC Fight 250 Nunes v Spencer: Weigh-Ins

Sean O'Malley seems to be finding new ways to take shots at top Bantamweights every day. He first started by calling his knockout win at UFC 251 better than that of Cody Garbrandt. When Garbrandt responded, Sean O'Malley made a video of the breakdown of both the knockouts and declared that his was more technical whereas Cody secured his win because of his power.

In the breakdown, Sean O'Malley had said

"There’s levels to striking. When you got power in your hands, you can just bend down and just throw something, and if it lands you’ll probably knock someone out. I choose pure, clean, technique, and speed. But they’re both cool."

Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan trade tweets ahead of UFC 251

Now, Sean O'Malley seems to be playing with the fighter who might end up as the division's champion in a few days, Petr Yan. It all started with Petr Yan quoting an interview tweet of himself and saying it was his time. In the said interview, Yan had claimed that he would not only be winning the belt but would also dominate the division for a long time.

That seemed to have not gone well with Sean O'Malley who quote tweeted Yan and wrote that he needed to calm down and even poked fun at the way his name, Petr, was spelled.

Calm down, you can’t even spell your name right, Peter. https://t.co/jFH0MVf0zA — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 12, 2020

Yan, who isn't someone who was going to hold back hit out immediately at Sean O'Malley claiming he was working for him now, most probably implying that he was going to become the champion at UFC 251.

You are working for me now curly boi 👌🏻 https://t.co/NpYDNaQpvE — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) June 13, 2020

As of now Sean O'Malley hasn't responded, but given his past few exchanges, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he comes up with any other innovative way to call out the potential future champion.

Petr Yan will be entering the UFC 251 fight with a record of 14-1 and an undefeated record of 6-0. He, like Sean O'Malley, gained the attention of the MMA fan base because of his knockout victories, with his most impressive performance coming in his last fight at UFC 245 where he defeated Urijah Faber.

Sean O'Malley is currently undefeated and stands with a record of 12-0. He has had an amazing run this year where he has secured two straight wins, both coming by knockout and getting him performance of the night bonus. Sean O'Malley returned to the octagon this year after serving two suspensions of 6 months.