PFL announces 4-part documentary series on MMA legend Randy Couture, set to feature multiple UFC icons

The first episode of the four-part documentary series detailing Randy Couture's life and MMA career will air on Saturday, March 20, at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.

"The Randy Couture Story," produced by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and presented by Geico, highlights the remarkable journey of 'The Natural', one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Randy Couture achieved great success in the UFC, becoming a six-time UFC heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer during his career in the promotion.

As soon as the first episode premiers on ESPN, the entire series content will become available on-demand exclusively on ESPN+.

The documentary will focus on the key moments of Randy Couture's life and career, giving the audience an in-depth view of his subsequent ventures after retiring from competing in mixed martial arts.

In addition to The Natural's involvement with the PFL through commentating, the four-part series will also examine his career as a Hollywood actor and other endeavours beyond the cage.

"It's an awesome feeling to have my own documentary series chronicling my journey as an MMA athlete and everything I've done outside of the cage," said Randy Couture. "The PFL is a global fighter-first organisation, and I wholeheartedly believe in the format and everything they are doing as a leader in the sport. I've been through so much in my life, and I know how hard the PFL team has worked on this series. I can't wait to watch it – it's going to be special," continued Randy Couture.

THIS Saturday, Don't Miss The @Randy_Couture Story on ESPN!

📅: Saturday, March 20

⌚️: 2:30pm ET

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/BXHuEJ2DqY — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) March 16, 2021

MMA legend Chuck Liddell, Hollywood star Chris Pratt, American sportswriter Jay Glaze, and former referee John McCarthy are some of the names set to feature in the documentary, where they will provide their insights on Randy Couture.

Combat sports fans will be provided with a comprehensive review of the former MMA champion's rise from his underdog days to achieving worldwide success and cementing his legacy, promoting mixed martial arts as a global mainstream sport.

Advertisement

"It was a privilege for the PFL to produce 'The Randy Couture Story', as he is an MMA legend, a true champion and an incredible person who inspired so many, as viewers of this series on ESPN will see," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Randy defined the sport of MMA, and we are proud to have him as part of the PFL family," Murray continued.

Nine years ago today, @Randy_Couture said goodbye for good, retiring from MMA after a legendary career 👋 pic.twitter.com/2ucXmg6xk5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2020

The Randy Couture Story is just one of many upcoming attractions to be offered by the PFL

Advertisement

Apart from all the action inside the cage in 2021, the PFL will also give fans top-notch original MMA content with its PFL Studios.

The PFL developed ten programmatic series in 2020 that are set to come during this year to all platforms, including television, digital and mobile. The documentary series will reveal the untold stories surrounding some of the most captivating moments in the league's history and legendary fighters' careers.

PFL Studios will continue to produce more original content over the course of 2021 to present fans with unique and different takes on the world of mixed martial arts.

The 2021 PFL Season kicks off on April 23. The fights will be broadcast on ESPN 2, ESPN Deports and ESPN+ in prime-time. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17 and June 25.