PFL announces fight event in Las Vegas the night before UFC 300, card set to feature promotion heavyweights

It appears as though Las Vegas will be a hub for combat sports in April as the PFL recently announced that they will be hosting an event the night before UFC 300.

The promotion will kick off their 2024 event schedule this Saturday, when they host their champions vs. champions event along with Bellator in Saudi Arabia. In light of the growing anticipation, the promotion officially announced the dates for their first three regular season events that will feature many notable stars from both promotions.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to his X account and shared a portion of the press release, which provided more information on who fans can expect to see. The Apr. 12th event will take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels and will be the site of both light heavyweight and lightweight regular season bouts featuring a number of current and former champions. They wrote:

"2023 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Impa Kasanganay returns to the SmartCage along with PFL Europe Light Heavyweight Champion Jakub Nedoh and former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Phil Davis. The Lightweight division will welcome back the always exciting Clay Collard and Former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Patricky Pitbull."

It's not uncommon for promotions to host events during the weekend of a massive UFC pay-per-view as Karate Combat most recently did the same this past December, which made for a lively atmosphere and a number of fighters in attendance. It will be interesting to see whether the promotion can generate more interest in their product as there will likely be MMA fans that attend both events.

PFL announces first three locations for their 2024 regular season events

The PFL is looking to put on an exciting regular season with its bolstered roster and recently announced the first three locations for their 2024 regular season.

The promotion took to X and revealed the host cities along with the weight divisions that will be showcased. They wrote:

"6 weight classes. 3 cities. 3 action packed nights. San Antonio. Las Vegas. Chicago. Get ready for the start of the 2024"

