PFL beats UFC to the punch, announces date for first-ever landmark MMA event in Saudi Arabia after Dana White's March 2 pullout 

It's a time of celebration for the PFL as they announced the date for the first-ever landmark MMA event in Saudi Arabia after Dana White decided to reschedule the UFC Fight Night card from Mar. 2 and move it to June.

The event will be a significant moment for MMA as it will be the first to include PFL and Bellator since the latter was acquired. Donn Davis, founder and co-owner of the PFL, took to his X account and reminded fans that the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator card is scheduled to take place on Feb. 24th:

"SAT FEB 24. PFL RIYADH. @PFLMMA will be the FIRST ever major MMA event held in Saudi Arabia. We are proud to be staging this historic sports event. PFL Champs V Bellator Champs Super Fight Event. #PFLvsBellator"

Davis' tweet regarding landmark event in Saudi Arabia [Image courtesy: @DonnDavisPFL - X]

The PFL's Saudi Arabia debut will see a number of their top fighters and champions take on several Bellator top fighters and champions in this monumental event.

The main event will be a clash of heavyweight champions as Renan Ferreira takes on Ryan Bader. In contrast, the co-main event will see PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay return to 185 pounds to take on reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.

In addition to the champion vs. champion bouts, the event is scheduled to feature Claressa Shields, Thiago Santos, Yoel Romero, AJ McKee, Aaron Pico and Vadim Nemkov. It will be interesting to see what transpires at the event and which promotion will get the bragging rights as they usher in a new era for their brand.

PFL co-owner praises Cris Cyborg after stellar boxing win

Donn Davis has quite a talented roster after the acquisition of Bellator this past year and recently heaped praise on Cris Cyborg after she earned a knockout win in her latest boxing bout.

The PFL co-owner took to his X account, congratulated the Bellator women's featherweight champion, and posed a question to the promotion's top female fighters. He wrote:

"Wow. @criscyborg huge KO in boxing last night. Cris might be the best female ever in MMA. Can @KaylaH or @lpacchec challenge her legacy and make their own? Can’t wait to see it. #PFL #PFLvsBellator"

Davis' tweet regarding Cris Cyborg [Image courtesy: @DonnDavisPFL - X]