PFL Cape Town confirmed for July 26 in pivotal moment for African MMA

The Professional Fighters' League (PFL) will head to Africa for the first time since its inception when they land in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will take place on July 26, in what will be a massive moment for mixed martial artists and fans who hail from the Mother Continent.

Ad

The event will be hosted by the GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World, with the GrandWest Arena holding a capacity of 5,000 people. One of the promotion's official pages posted a promotional video for the event earlier today (May 8), with several South African MMA fighters being featured, as well as African fighters from other countries.

However, no fighter in the video was more well-known than the current king of the heavyweight division Francis Ngannou. He featured in the video, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I chose the PFL out of everyone in order to change the game of MMA. I see champions in Africa already, it's just a matter of time."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The promotion added their own words to the post, writing:

"AFRICA. WE ARE COMING. PFL Africa launches Saturday 26th July at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, South Africa! New stars will be born. Champions will emerge. History will be made."

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who will headline PFL Africa? Breaking down the matchups

PFL Africa will head to the shores of Cape Town, South Africa, for its first-ever event on the Mother Continent on July 26. With the UFC having expressed their eagerness to head to Africa, it appears that their rival promotion has beaten them to the punch.

Whilst the UFC may unequivocally boasts the biggest names in MMA, their younger rivals have some talented fighters of their own to shout about. Namely, middleweight champion Johnny Eblen, whom UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier believes is the best 185-pound fighter on the planet.

Ad

In addition, the Professional Fighters' League boasts arguably the biggest name in all of women's MMA, Dakota Ditcheva, who recently defeated former UFC title challenger Talia Santos via KO.

Both Eblen and Ditcheva will be competing in Cape Town on July 26. The middleweight champion will take on Costella van Steenis in the main event of the card while Ditcheva will compete against Sumiko Inaba in a non-title bout in the co-main event.

Ad

The PFL's official Instagram page took to social media for the following post:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.