"I don't have a lot of faith in MMA fans" - Kayla Harrison explains the difference between MMA and pro-wrestling fans

Kayla Harrison has explained the difference between mixed martial arts fans and pro-wrestling fans.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen Kayla Harrison quickly establish herself as one of the most exciting forces in women’s MMA. Her PFL success has taken her to the door step of a second consecutive tournament win and another $1 million prize.

The Ohio native is burning through any and all competition that’s put in her way. Right now, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

As she prepares to battle Taylor Guardado on Wednesday night, Kayla Harrison took the time to speak about mixed martial arts fans and how they compare to those who support pro wrestling. During an appearance on the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast, Harrison said:

“Wrestling fans have my heart for sure - they’re like ride or die, okay? That Jericho guy came out and Dan had them cut off his music and then all 20,000 people just started serenading him and they were flipping all of us off - it was amazing! If you did that at an MMA show, the crowd would just start throwing beer cans and wooing.

“I don’t have a lot of faith in MMA fans, let’s put it that way. You lose one fight you’re a bum, you know? They’re not die-hard.”

Catch Kayla Harrison in conversation with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate below:

Could Kayla Harrison move to wrestling?

Kayla Harrison's goal right now is to become the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. At the age of 31, she’s got plenty of time left in which she can accomplish that, even if she’s only at 11-0.

In the future, though, there’s every chance we could see the name Kayla Harrison in bright lights for WWE or even AEW.

Ronda Rousey and, to an extent, Paige VanZant have made a similar leap over. Kayla Harrison could be an even bigger star than both by the time she hangs up her gloves.

It’s just a fantasy in the present day but it’s definitely something to keep in mind as her career progresses.

