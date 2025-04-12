PFL World Tournament 2: Full results

The 2025 PFL World Tournament 2 wrapped up Friday night at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. While the card may not have featured the promotion’s most high-profile names, it more than made up for it with several electrifying performances. Here’s an in-depth recap of the action and the full slate of results.

In the main event, Marcirley Alves edged out Leandro Higo via split decision to punch his ticket to the PFL semifinals in the bantamweight bracket. 'Durin' displayed exceptional takedown defense and crisp striking to nullify Higo's relentless pressure and diverse offense, which featured flying knees and spinning attacks.

Despite his aggression, 'Pitbull' struggled to penetrate Alves' defensive guard, with most of his takedown attempts stuffed and his strikes often countered. Alves remained composed and efficient, landing the cleaner, more effective shots throughout and ultimately earning the nod on two of the judges' scorecards.

In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche wasted no time securing her spot in the women’s flyweight semifinals with a dominant first-round TKO over Ilara Joanne. After landing a powerful right hand that staggered Joanne, 'Girl-Rilla' swarmed with relentless pressure. She reversed a clinch against the fence and unloaded brutal body shots, visibly hurting Joanne. A flurry of punches and knees followed, forcing the referee to step in and wave off the bout.

In the featured bout of PFL World Tournament 2, Mando Gutierrez submitted Francesco Nuzzi in the opening round to secure his place in the bantamweight semifinals, where he’ll face Justin Wetzell. After a heated striking exchange and two accidental eye pokes, Gutierrez capitalized on a slip by Nuzzi, swiftly taking his back. 'El Toro' methodically worked through wrist control, locked in a body triangle, and secured a tight rear-naked choke for the finish.

PFL World Tournament 2: Justin Wetzell, Ekaterina Shakalova, and others emerge victorious

Main Card

Marcirley Alves def. Leandro Higo by split decision (29-28x2, 28-29)

Liz Carmouche def. Ilara Joanne by TKO at 1:25 in Round 1

Mando Gutierrez def. Francesco Nuzzi by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:13 in Round 1

Justin Wetzell def. Kasum Kasumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27x2)

Preliminary Card

Ekaterina Shakalova def. Julianna Velasquez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:05 in Round 1

Jake Hadley def. Matheus Mattos by submission (Scottish twister) at 2:16 in Round 3

Jena Bishop def. Kana Watanabe by unanimous decision (30-27x2, 29-28)

Elora Dana def. Diana Avsaragova by submission (neck crank) at 4:48 in Round 1

