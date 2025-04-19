PFL World Tournament 3: Full results

The opening leg of the PFL’s 2025 tournament officially concluded with PFL World Tournament 3, held on Friday night at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The event showcased some of the promotion’s premier talent, and they did not disappoint, delivering a night packed with thrilling performances. Here is a comprehensive recap of the action and the full results list.
In the main event, Fabian Edwards earned a spot in the middleweight bracket with a second-round TKO over Impa Kasanganay in a fiercely contested bout. The opening round featured relentless clinch work and positional battles against the fence, with both fighters trading takedown attempts and close pocket exchanges. 'Tshilobo' found success with flurries and clean punches, briefly staggering Edwards.
However, 'The Assassin' remained composed, using forward pressure and heavy strikes to shift the momentum. In the second round, he caught Kasanganay with a pair of sharp elbows during an exchange, then overwhelmed him with a brutal barrage, dropping him and finishing the fight with ground-and-pound that prompted the referee to step in.
In the co-main event of PFL World Tournament 3, Gadzhi Rabadanov delivered a lightning-fast knockout over Marc Diakiese to secure his spot in the lightweight semi-finals. 'Bonecrusher' opened with a low kick followed by a wheel kick, but Rabadanov calmly evaded the offense and caught a body kick mid-air, using it to execute a quick takedown.
Wasting no time, the Dagestani transitioned into a dominant position and unleashed a barrage of powerful ground strikes, knocking Diakiese out cold just over 30 seconds into the bout.
In the featured bout of PFL World Tournament 3, Dalton Rosta earned a dominant second-round submission win over former champion Sadibou Sy to advance to the middleweight semi-finals, where he’ll face Aaron Jeffery. After a measured start with exchanges of low kicks and jabs, 'Hercules' ramped up the pressure with heavy punches and secured a takedown late in round one.
In the second, he rocked 'The Swedish Denzel' with a powerful right, took the fight to the ground, and after landing ground-and-pound, locked in a tight D’Arce choke to force the stoppage.
PFL World Tournament 3: Jay-Jay Wilson, Josh Silveira, and others move forward to semi-finals
Main Card
Fabian Edwards def. Impa Kasanganay by TKO at 2:14 in Round 2
Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Marc Diakiese by knockout at 0:32 in Round 1
Dalton Rosta def. Sadibou Sy by submission (D’arce choke) at 3:29 in Round 2
Jay-Jay Wilson def. Mads Burnell by TKO at 4:42 in Round 3
Alfie Davis def. Clay Collard by TKO at 2:12 in Round 1
Preliminary Card
Josh Silveira def. Mike Shipman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Brent Primus def. Vinicius Sacchelli Cenci by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:52 in Round 3
Aaron Jeffery def. Murad Ramazanov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)