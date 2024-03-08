Interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja loves putting away her opponents in a swift manner as much as possible.

While the 22-year-old Thai destroyer is confident with her fight-ending capabilities, she’s also aware of just how durable her next opponent is.

The home of martial arts, ONE, is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 with another all-female card, ONE Fight Night 20, this Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The main event will feature Phetjeeja’s quest to become the undisputed queen of the division by beating its longtime ruler, Janet Todd.

In an interview with ONE, ‘The Queen’ talked about the challenges of finishing ‘JT’ inside the distance, since no one has ever done it in the promotion:

“Janet Todd must be really tough. I need to have enough stamina to fight with her for five rounds. But maybe I might see an opportunity for a good shot during the fight. It’s hard to knock her out, but not impossible, and vice versa. She can knock me out too. It’s 50-50. It depends on our training and what will happen in the ring.”

Janet Todd’s two losses in ONE came at the hands of Stamp Fairtex and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Even these two hard-hitting warriors were unable to put Todd away.

Let’s see if Phetjeeja will be the one to break the American’s impenetrable armor at ONE Fight Night 20.

The full event will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Phetjeeja looking to display her best form yet against Janet Todd

After beating her first five opponents under the ONE umbrella, Phetjeeja believes fans have yet to see the extent of her endless potential.

‘The Queen’ already delivered a jaw-dropping performance when she outdueled Anissa Meksen for five rounds in her last outing.

Now, Phetjeeja wants to add another big name to her hitlist and cement her status as the best female striker in the world with a win over Janet Todd. She added:

“I’m not satisfied with my two latest performances, so I need to work harder to make sure I won’t lose in ONE. Because we only have the best female strikers in ONE. So I need to improve myself more.”