Phetjeeja raves about Lara Fernadez’s never quit mentality: “She has a lion’s heart”

21-year-old Thai prodigy Phetjeeja will make her Amazon Prime Video debut on July 14 after scoring back-to-back knockouts on the promotion’s Friday Fights series at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘The Queen’ will return to the Mecca of Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video where she is expected to meet two-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Lara Fernandez. Phetjeeja goes into the bout already boasting an absolutely insane 204-12 record and a 100% finish rate in the circle. However, she will face the toughest test of her career thus far against an accomplished striker who has dominated in both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja was nothing short of complimentary toward her opponent and recognized Lara Fernandez’s well-rounded skill set and a never-say-die attitude inside the ring:

“Her style is well-rounded. Her punches, kicks, and clinch are good,” Phetjeeja said. “She also has good footwork and movement. And she is not shy to take risks. She has a lion’s heart.”

Spanish standout Lara Fernandez will look to score her second-straight win under the ONE banner after coming up short in her promotional debut against Janet Todd at ONE 159 last year. Fernandez bounced back in December with a split decision victory over Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Will Lara Fernandez stop the hype train that Phetjeeja is currently riding on or will ‘The Queen’ continue her impressive showing?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

