Phetjeeja reveals she’s been hearing ‘many rumors’ on a possible date against Stamp ‘in the future’

Whilst she hasn’t completely left striking behind, Stamp Fairtex is on her way to chasing her dreams as a mixed martial artist.

Having made her name in ONE Championship as an elite striker, the 25-year old became one of the most talked about competitors in the world after holding both the atomweight kickboxing and flyweight world championships simultaneously.

Setting her sights on a new goal, the Thai star made the decision to transition to MMA with hopes of adding a third world championship under a completely different ruleset to her already impressive career record.

At ONE Fight Night 14 in September, she gets a second shot at realizing her dream.

After suffering defeat to Angela Lee at ONE X last year, she faces South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee this time around with the interim atomweight world championship on the line.

The former double champion has been able to take her elite striking skills and put them into practice in MMA, competing in the occasional striking contest just to keep things interesting and put on a show for the fans.

At ONE Fight Night 12, one of the stand out strikers who is on a similar career trajectory to Stamp, Phetjeeja, returns in search of her third consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner.

In an interview with the promotion, the 21-year old revealed that despite Stamp getting closer and closer to achieving her goal in MMA, she believes that the two will meet in a striking contest down the line:

“Now she’s focusing on MMA and there are many rumors of people talking about fights between me and Stamp that might happen in the future.”

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes