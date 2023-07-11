Phetjeeja says her proficiency in the clinch will be key factor vs Lara Fernandez

Budding Thai superstar Phetjeeja believes she has all the skills necessary to score a win over former WBC Muay Thai champion Lara Fernandez this Friday night.

Phetjeeja, the 21-year-old striking prodigy, will make her Prime Video debut at ONE Fight Night 12 inside Bangkok’s Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. After scoring impressive back-to-back knockouts on the promotion’s critically-acclaimed Friday Fights series, ‘The Queen’ will look to secure a third-straight win against highly-touted one-time interim world title contender Lara Fernandez.

Speaking with ONE Championship mere days away from her return to the ring, Phetjeeja spoke about her skills compared to that of Fernandez, saying:

“I may have more skills than her when it comes to clinching. Also, I think my striking is heavier. Let’s see in the ring. “

Phetjeeja, a WMC Muay Thai world champion with an astonishing 204 career wins in her career, has already shown off her incredible power, scoring highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti in the span of eight weeks. A third straight win over Lara Fernandez would not only be the biggest victory in her career, but it could very well put her in line for a ONE world title opportunity.

While ‘The Queen’ is seeking her first shot at ONE Championship gold, Lara Fernandez is determined to work her way back to world title contention after coming up short against Janet Todd in her promotional debut last year. With a win over Dangkongfah Banchamek in October, ‘Pizza Power’ is one or two solid wins away from potentially earning herself another opportunity, and stopping the hype train of Phetjeeja would be an undoubtedly excellent way to make her case.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

