Phetjeeja willing to work her way to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ Muay Thai gold: “I would take it”

Newly minted undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja is also interested in the division’s Muay Thai gold and is willing to work her way to it.

The 22-year-old Thai juggernaut shed the interim title from her kickboxing championship belt when she defeated by unanimous decision erstwhile world champion Janet Todd in their unification fight at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand.

Phetjeeja was dominant throughout their five-round title clash, banking on her speed and power to get the better of Todd, who called it a career after the contest.

Asked by Sportskeeda MMA following her victory of her plans moving forward, the Team Mehdi Zatout standout shared that she is eying a return to her traditional lane of Muay Thai and vie for the atomweight world title currently held by Brazilian Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

She said:

“Well, first of all, I’m very keen on, you know, competing in Muay Thai rules and I haven't seen any other opponents other than Allycia, but I actually wouldn’t mind whoever too because I just really want to compete in Muay Thai. So if there is something to build [before] a title shot then I would take it.”

Watch the interview below:

The victory at ONE Fight Night 20 not only made Phetjeeja the undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion. It also extended her undefeated run in ONE to sixth straight since making her promotional debut last year.

Rodrigues, meanwhile, was also a winner at ONE Fight Night 20, defeating Spanish challenger Cristina Morales by unanimous decision to retain her world title.

ONE Fight Night 20 was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and featured an all-female card to mark International Women’s Day. Its replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues down for all-champion clash with Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja will be delighted to know that as much as she wants to battle Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an all-champion clash, the Brazilian star is also down for it.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion made this known in a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post following her victory over challenger Cristina Morales of Spain at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8, highlighting that a possible showdown with the Thai sensation will result in a war of attrition.

Rodrigues said:

“You can expect war. Of course, it’s not going to be easy but I'm going to come with my best version and you can expect the best of me.”

Watch the interview below:

The victory over Morales was the second successful title defense by Rodrigues of her world title.