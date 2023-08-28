PHOTO: Alex Caceres shares X-ray of bone snapped in two after suffering painful arm break against Giga Chikadze at UFC Singapore

Alex Caceres has shared a photograph featuring an X-ray of the bone injury that he suffered in his latest octagon appearance. Caceres' most recent MMA bout witnessed him face fellow UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze.

Their matchup transpired at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie aka UFC Singapore. The event took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on August 26th, 2023. The featherweight showdown saw Chikadze defeat Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

In the aftermath of the fight, Caceres took to his official Instagram page to shed light upon the fact that he suffered an arm break during his fight against Chikadze. 'Bruce Leeroy' revealed that he broke his forearm while blocking a head kick from Chikadze in round one of their fight. Besides, the 35-year-old American fighter expressed his respect for his 35-year-old Georgian opponent.

The Instagram post featured a post-fight photo of the two athletes inside the octagon as well as a photo of Alex Caceres' arm injury's X-ray. Caceres' statement reads as follows:

"First I would like to thank my wife and teammates @zen_ronin_ and @themmalab, my managers @firstroundmgmt, as well as the @ufc for the opportunity. Tonight wasn’t my night, i broke my forearm blocking a head kick in the first round and tried my best to win even through the pain. Hats off to @knockoutcancer for a grate fight"

Check out the photo of Caceres' X-ray by scrolling to the right in the Instagram post below:

Giga Chikadze responds to Alex Caceres' injury revelation after their UFC Singapore fight

The loss against Giga Chikadze at UFC Singapore snapped Alex Caceres' two-fight win streak, and he now holds the No. 15 spot in the official UFC featherweight rankings. Chikadze, on the other hand, stands at the No. 9 position in the rankings.

Chikadze's victory over Caceres at UFC Singapore helped the Georgian former kickboxer register a win following a loss to Calvin Kattar in January 2022.

'Bruce Leeroy' lauded Chikadze for his performance in their fight, and the latter too responded similarly. In the comments section of Caceres' Instagram post, Chikadze notably labeled his American opponent a warrior and hoped that Caceres would make a swift recovery.

Chikadze wrote:

"You’re such a warrior! Fast recovery and god bless"

Screenshots of Caceres' Instagram statement and Chikadze's comment have been displayed below:

Screenshots from Caceres' Instagram post

