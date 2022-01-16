Who won the fight between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze (15th January 2022)?

The opening UFC event of the year offered fans some extremely exhilarating moments as Calvin Kattar took on Giga Chikadze in the main event.The featherweight bout between Kattar and Chikadze took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

'The Boston Finisher' recorded a unanimous decision win against Chikadze at UFC on ESPN 32 with the judges scoring the fight 50-45, 50-45, 50-40.

Chikadze kick-started the action quickly, trying to hurt Kattar right from the get-go. The American, on the other hand, went for a slower approach, picking his shots carefully while searching for openings.

The first round of their clash ended with both fighters looking for submissions on the mat following a successful takedown by the Boston native.

Both fighters landed crisp punches in the second frame. Chikadze landed a series of jabs as Kattar responded with counters of his own, including extremely clean spinning elbows.

The momentum of the fight favored Kattar in the third round as Chikadze was forced to turn the volume of his strikes down, seeming off balance at times.

The fourth round of their fight saw the New England Cartel product actively looking to finish a blood-soaked Chikadze. However, the Georgian managed to weather the storm, responding with a series of shots of his own.

'Ninja' came out guns blazing in the last round after realizing that he was battling for the wooden spoon based on his performance so far.

Calvin Kattar, however, maintained his composure. The 33-year-old managed to send his opponent to the mat with elbows in the final seconds of the fight. However, he was unable to finish Chikadze before the final bell.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze main card results

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman via submission (RNC) (2:26 of Round 1)

Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush via TKO (punches) (3:47 of Round 1)

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze preliminary card results

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

TJ Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

