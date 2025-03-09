Photo: Conor McGregor gives one-word reaction as Jon Jones announces birth of his "little nephew" with absolutely adorable snap with newborn

Conor McGregor has addressed Jon Jones' recent heartwarming post regarding a family. 'Bones' shared an adorable snap, which featured a newborn child, alongside a message of love and respect. McGregor chimed in with a one-word reaction to the same.

Taking to Instagram a few hours back, Jones posted a photograph of what appears to be an adult's hand alongside the hand of a newborn.

Tagging the "@tactical_nu" Instagram handle, the veteran MMA fighter referred to the child as his nephew. An excerpt from Jones' written statement in the post read as follows:

"@tactical_tu I've waited many years for my little nephew to get here---feels like too long. But now that he's here, I just want to take a moment to thank you for being such an incredible friend. Your son is truly blessed to have you as his father. You are a great leader, a loyal friend, a selfless protector, and most importantly, a brother in Christ. I have no doubt that he is in the most loving and capable hands."

The consensus is that the person Jones hailed in his message was his friend, Fatu Ulale. Further alluding to his respect for Fatu and Tess Ulale, and congratulating them on the birth of their son, he wrote:

"Congratulations to you and your wonderful wife on the birth of your beautiful son. Fatu and Tess Ulale."

Check out Jon Jones' Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor was one of many netizens who took to the comments section of Jon Jones' Instagram post. Seemingly sending his good wishes, McGregor issued the following one-word comment:

"Brilliance!"

Check out a screenshot of Conor McGregor's comment below:

Screenshot of McGregor's reaction

Conor McGregor addressed long-awaited Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Combat sports megastar Conor McGregor hasn't competed since his gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021, but he's still believed to be closely associated with the combat sports realm. He'd even recently recreated the iconic 'Rolex' video with Jon Jones from over a decade ago. 'The Notorious' has vowed to make his fight game comeback in 2025.

Furthermore, McGregor is also one of the prominent MMA personalities who've lately expressed interest in seeing Jones face interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

On The Ariel Helwani Show last year, Tom Aspinall suggested that he had ample tape of Jon Jones to study him but 'Bones' doesn't have adequate footage of him to study. Well, Conor McGregor seemed to disagree.

McGregor tweeted (and later deleted) that Aspinall's supposedly underwhelming showing in sparring against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven was enough footage for Jones to study.

Furthermore, affirming that he'd like to see Jones fight Aspinall, McGregor tweeted:

"That footage of him looking woeful vs Rico Verhoeven is good footage to watch for Jon. I've warmed to this matchup, I think it should happen."

