PHOTO: "Get a woman who can cook" - Sean Strickland shares adorable snap of his girlfriend bringing the dishes 

Sean Strickland who likes to keep his personal life private, recently shared a picture of his girlfriend bringing him a wholesome meal.

After a difficult upbringing due to an abusive father, Strickland's life took a positive turn when he turned to mixed martial arts for solace.

'Tarzan's' lifelong girlfriend 'KJ' has always been a huge support system for him. In the past, Strickland and his coach, Eric Nicksick, have acknowledged that 'KJ' is the reason the 185-pounder has been successful as a fighter and as a better person who understands that it's acceptable to love and be loved.

Strickland recently lost to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 and also broke his nose during the bout. His coach Nicksick has also publicly criticized him.

In the midst of all this, the American shared an adorable snap of his girlfriend on his Instagram story and captioned it:

"Yall.. get a woman who can cook!"

Check out Sean Strickland’s Instagram story below:

Strickland's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

When Sean Strickland praised 'KJ' for making him a "better man"

Even though Sean Strickland is well-known for his polarizing persona in the UFC and has strong ideas that many people disagree with, he is different in his personal life.

In 2023, during an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland disclosed how 'KJ' makes him a "better man." He expressed his gratitude to her, saying:

"Guys, I have a girlfriend, who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys. You know what? And every time, and I was just telling her this the other day, I'd tell my girl. I'm like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p**** I can get, I think about who I was before I met you."

He added:

"So as much as I like being single and getting all the p***** you guys my girl she truly makes me a better man and baby I thank you for that."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (5:56):

