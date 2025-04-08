Photo: Paddy Pimblett shares adorable snap wishing his pet 'Big Len' on 4th birthday: "Our first born"

Paddy Pimblett is currently scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this coming weekend in Miami. Ahead of that, he recently shared a picture with his pet dog on his Instagra and revealed that his pet had just turned four years old.

Notably, Pimblett has a strong bond with his dog and frequently shares pictures of them together. Interestingly, on his dog's fourth birthday, the Scouser referred to the dog as his and his wife's firstborn in a playful caption.

He said:

"Happy 4th birthday to our first born Big Len"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's Instagram story below:

Paddy Pimblett's snap with his pet dog. [Screenshot Courtesy: @theufcbaddy on Instagram]

Michael Bisping analyses the aftermath of Paddy Pimblett's potential victory over Michael Chandler

Since his UFC debut in 2021, Paddy Pimblett has remained undefeated in the promotion. The Scouser is considered to be one of the biggest prospects in the UFC 155-pound division.

In his last fight, Pimblett brutally dismissed veteran King Green in the first round. At UFC 314, he'll take on Michael Chandler, who will be his highest-ranked opponent to date.

While Pimblett has confidently asserted that he will defeat Chandler this coming weekend, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping shared an intriguing theory, claiming that Pimblett is only one win away from a championship opportunity in the 155-pound division.

He said:

"If he gets the job done against Michael Chandler and he just might do that. I’m telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for the belt. Whether you talk s***, whether you say, 'but he had cherry-picked matchups,' he was slow-rolled, like a lot of other fighters."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

