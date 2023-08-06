PHOTOS: Best Instagram snaps of Amouranth, the internet sensation and OF star who was a ring girl at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Internet sensation Kaitlyn Siragusa aka Amouranth was recently seen as a ring girl at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. The event took place in Dallas, Texas last night where Paul defeated Diaz via unanimous decision.

The 29-year-old is one of the most popular female streamers. Interestingly, she was the second most popular female streamer on Twitch before moving to rival streaming platform, Kick. Amouranth rose to fame in 2016 when Twitch approached her to join the platform as a content creator after she started going viral for appearing at character parties for children and making hospital visits.

Amouranth accepted the offer and by 2021 she became one of the most popular creators on the platform thanks to her dancing, ASMR, and hot tub streaming content. Apart from streaming on Kick, she also uploads content on the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns.

That said, take a look at some of the best Instagram photos of Amouranth below:

Amouranth opened up about her abusive relationship with her husband

The 29-year-old kept her marriage a secret until last October. During a live Twitch stream, she further shocked fans by opening up about being a part of an abusive relationship with her husband.

She also revealed texts, where her husband was seen threatening to take away all her money and even kill her pet dogs. The 29-year-old also revealed that she was forced into doing the hot tub streams by her husband and was also instructed to keep their marriage hidden from her followers. She said:

“I’m basically living in a fancy prison...[It] keeps you there with the fear and the threats, and you fear that he’s going to do something to your animals. And then he’s nice again and says, ‘Everything’s going to be OK.’”

On one live stream, she also called a man who she said was her husband. The man could be heard denying that he threatened to kill her dogs before saying:

“I’m going to give you one last chance. I’m going to irrevocably fucking destroy everything.”

The 29-year-old's content lead Marz subsequently provided an update claiming she is fine and trying to sort things out with her husband after multiple visits from the police.

