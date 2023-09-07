PHOTOS: Dustin Poirier shares loved-up snaps with wife Jolie on 14th wedding anniversary

Dustin Poirier is one of the most recognizable faces in MMA today. 'The Diamond' is a former UFC interim lightweight champion with an impeccable resume, given his countless victories over legends and champions, both interim and undisputed.

Fortunately, for him, his success inside the octagon is matched by the happiness he has enjoyed in his personal life for over a decade now. Dustin Poirier's most ardent supporter is his wife Jolie Poirier, with whom he has a young daughter. To celebrate his 14th year of marriage, 'The Diamond' took to Instagram.

There, he posted a a series of pictures of himself, spending time with his wife on their wedding anniversary. The post was captioned with a profound expression of love on the former interim champion's part, as he made it clear that he could not imagine his life without her.

Jolie Poirier recently came into the MMA media spotlight due to her husband's deeply personal feud with Conor McGregor. After Dustin Poirier defeated the Irishman in the pair's first rematch, 'The Notorious' promised to donate to the Good Fight Foundation, Poirier's charity.

Unfortunately, McGregor walked back on his promise, prompting Poirier's wife to reach out to the Irishman on Instagram. Her private message was used by 'The Notorious' to trash-talk Poirier by claiming that his wife was messaging him for reasons other than a potential discussion about a donation to their charity.

Things escalated even further after McGregor snapped his shin against Poirier in their trilogy bout, with Jolie flashing him the middle finger, ultimately leading to McGregor issuing death threats to both of them.

Will Dustin Poirier fight Rafael dos Anjos?

There is no news from the UFC regarding Dustin Poirier's next opponent, as he recently lost to Justin Gaethje via knockout in a bout for the BMF title, which was once held by his close friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal. In the wake of his loss, 'The Diamond' has been largely silent.

However, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently challenged Poirier to a fight, claiming that 'The Diamond' is one of the few fighters he'd like to take on while revealing that he has the utmost respect for what Poirier has accomplished.