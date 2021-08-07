Photos: Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s swanky Las Vegas house worth $10 million

Floyd Mayweather is perhaps as good at business as he is inside the ring. 'Money' never shies away from flaunting his hard-earned assets.

Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas mansion [Credit: Kamran Zand/Luxury Estates International]

Mayweather recently took to Instagram to share a video of his home in Las Vegas. The footage showed just a tiny part of the large estate, featuring a picturesque view of Floyd Mayweather standing in front of a water fountain inside a pool.

The estate was bought by Floyd Mayweather back in 2018. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mayweather's property lies on 21,861 square feet of land. It includes a 16,357-square-foot mansion along with an outdoor swimming pool, two guest houses, a pool house, two detached garages, a small vineyard and other amenities.

Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas mansion [Credit: Kamran Zand/Luxury Estates International]

Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas mansion [Credit: Kamran Zand/Luxury Estates International]

According to Luxury Estates International founder Kamran Zand, the sale of the property was one of the most expensive ones carried out under their banner in 2018.

Floyd Mayweather's Las Vegas mansion [Credit: Kamran Zand/Luxury Estates International]

How much money did Floyd Mayweather make after his fight against Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

According to sportingfree.com, Floyd Mayweather bagged a basic fight purse of $10 million. He also received fifty percent of PPV earnings, thus taking his total earnings for boxing YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul to the level of a typical Floyd Mayweather payout.

Although 'Money' received a lot of flak for not being able to finish Logan Paul, he made it known immediately after the contest that the purpose of the fight had been met. The 44-year-old went home with a huge check for showing up and boxing against a much less-experienced fighter for bare minutes. Mayweather truly lived up to his 'Money' nickname.

pic.twitter.com/LpqJCHBQ2i Floyd Mayweather’s ‘legalised bank robbery’ vs Logan Paul leaves no winners bar their bank balances https://t.co/pSO3uVhsox — r⃟i⃟e⃟n⃟d⃟.⃟ (@oldghos1) August 3, 2021

Thanks to his sharp business acumen, Floyd Mayweather boasts of a net worth of $450 million.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh