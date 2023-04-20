PHOTOS: Former UFC heavyweight champ catches up with Hollywood stars Adam Sandler and Kevin James

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic recently posted photos of himself hanging out with famous actors Kevin James, Adam Sandler, and Rob Schneider.

Throughout Miocic’s fighting career, he’s become one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. As a result, his popularity has led to friendships with big-time Hollywood superstars. He shared a picture on Instagram with the three actors from Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, with the caption saying:

“What a night! @AdamSandler @KevinJames”

In 2012, James starred in Here Comes the Boom, a popular comedy movie. He played a character called Scott Voss, who was a biology teacher before becoming an MMA fighter to save the school’s music program. Meanwhile, Sandler has starred in several sports comedy movies, including Happy Gilmore, The Longest Yard, and The Waterboy.

On May 26, 2007, James and Sandler were seen sitting cageside at UFC 71. The event took place inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson defeated Chuck Liddell for the light heavyweight championship.

Take a look at Stipe Miocic hanging out with Kevin James and Adam Sandler below:

What’s next for Stipe Miocic in the UFC?

Stipe Miocic’s next fight will likely be for the heavyweight championship. On March 4, Jon Jones returned from a three-year layoff and made his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane. ‘Bones’ silenced the doubters with a stunning first-round submission to secure the vacant heavyweight title.

Before taking on Gane, ‘Bones was rumored to be fighting Miocic before accusing the former heavyweight champion of ducking him. During his UFC 285 post-fight interview, Jones called out Miocic, who was sitting cageside. Since then, the expectation has been for the matchup to take place in the near future. With that said, there has been slight controversy surrounding the fight date.

Rumors began circulating about Jones vs. Miocic headlining the International Fight Week event in July. Dana White recently announced that likely won’t be happening because ‘Bones’ went silent after winning the heavyweight title. The former light heavyweight champion has since claimed that he would prefer to fight at Madison Square Garden later this year.

BONY @JonnyBones How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden? How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?

Poll : 0 votes