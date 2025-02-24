Photos: Jiri Prochazka embraces warrior lifestyle with ice baths, mountain training, and wild celebrations after beating Jamahal Hill at UFC 311

Jiri Prochazka made his return to the octagon last month, defeating Jamahal Hill via third-round TKO at UFC 311. The No.2-ranked light heavyweight has expressed that he would like to fight the winner of next month's UFC 313 title clash between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

However, it remains unclear if he will receive yet another opportunity to claim the title. As he awaits news on his next opponent, Prochazka took to Instagram to share photos of how he has spent his time since last competing, captioning the post:

"To live fully, mean for me everything. Whatever you do it’s essential to be completely immersed in. This is the idea of BJP!!! Fight, Train, celebrate. Be honest to yourself and to the world, then we can be the Best version of ourselves. Find your inside Stillness and smile to the void //\\ LETS GO FOR THAT !!!"

Check out Jiri Prochazka's Instagram post below:

Prochazka has remained adamant that he wants to face Alex Pereira in a trilogy bout, despite suffering consecutive second-round knockout losses to 'Poatan' at UFC 295 and UFC 303. It is unclear if the promotion is interested in putting the matchup together for the third time.

However, following his latest victory, the No.2-ranked light heavyweight appears to be in position for a title opportunity.

Jiri Prochazka reveals the change he would make in potential Alex Pereira trilogy bout

Jiri Prochazka has expressed interest in fighting for the title next. While he has already suffered two losses to Alex Pereira, he believes he can overcome the challenge that 'Poatan' presents, provided that the light heavyweight champion gets past Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 next month.

Speaking on the OverDogs Podcast, Prochazka stated

"Like I showed in the last fight, I know what to do to overcome, to win about my next opponent. Like I won in this fight with Jamahal [Hill] and with Alex, there is a few keys. What was for me a big, big learn. If you lost twice with somebody, that's a big school for you and that's a really big thing for me. Right now, I'm in that point I really don't care."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments on facing Alex Pereira a third time below:

Prochazka claimed that he would do everything to bring himself to another level if the two share the octagon for a third time. He has also stated that he would be interested in fighting Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz, the only top-five opponents he has yet to face.

