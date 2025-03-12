  • home icon
Photos: Jon Anik shares behind-the-scenes look at UFC 313 with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Mar 12, 2025 07:27 GMT
Jon Anik shared behind the scene snaps from UFC 313. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Jon Anik shared behind the scene snaps from UFC 313. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC 313 delivered an electrifying night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and longtime commentator Jon Anik gave fans a backstage glimpse by sharing candid photos with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier.

The fight card, despite last-minute adjustments, provided a spectacular lineup of bouts. Mauricio Ruffy set the tone early by knocking out King Green with a first-round spinning wheel kick, a move that left the crowd in awe.

In the main event, Magomed Ankalaev edged out Alex Pereira via unanimous decision to secure the UFC light heavyweight title.

After the action-packed night, Jon Anik reflected on his experience during a busy ten-day stint in Las Vegas:

also-read-trending Trending

"Been an exhausting but rewarding 10 days in the Fight Capital! Congrats to the new champ! Appreciate every last one of you for your support on this wild professional journey. • Ready to see my kids…"

Check out some of the snaps from Jon Anik below:

Jon Anik shared BTS from UFC 313. [Images courtesy: @jon_anik via Instagram]
Jon Anik shared BTS from UFC 313. [Images courtesy: @jon_anik via Instagram]

Check out Jon Anik's original post:

Jon Anik backs Justin Gaethje for lightweight title shot after UFC 313 victory

Justin Gaethje has made a strong case for a UFC lightweight title shot following his hard-fought decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. After suffering a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300, Gaethje’s future was uncertain, but his latest performance reaffirmed his place among the division’s elite.

UFC president Dana White acknowledged Gaethje’s position, stating the veteran is in a 'pretty good' spot to challenge for the belt. Reigning champion Islam Makhachev has previously expressed interest in fighting Gaethje, believing he is the most deserving contender.

However, featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently vacated his title to move up to lightweight, potentially complicating the title picture.

Veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik weighed in on the debate, firmly supporting Gaethje’s claim. In an exclusive interview with Bloody Elbow, he said:

“He absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title."

With no clear-cut contender, Gaethje’s dominant showing could earn him the long-awaited championship opportunity.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
