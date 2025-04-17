Photos: Joseph Benavidez, Megan Olivi, and Daniel Cormier soak in Inter Miami vibes as Lionel Messi and David Beckham steal spotlight

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi recently shared a star-struck Instagram post after an unforgettable night at an Inter Miami CF match alongside husband Joseph Benavidez and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The trio blended in with the electric atmosphere of the star-studded event, where Inter Miami went against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Monday, April 14.

While witnessing football's GOAT, Lionel Messi, was indeed a thrilling experience for Olivi, she gushed more on seeing fashion Icon Victoria Beckham, who was her personal highlight. Victoria was alongside her husband and the legendary co-owner of Inter Miami CF, David Beckham.

Even though the match ended with a 0-0 draw, the excitement inside the stadium was enthralling, attracting a record-breaking crowd to witness Messi's brilliance on the pitch. Olivi's post read:

"@intermiamicf I will forever love you for bringing me close to my queen @victoriabeckham [see reaction in second slide]. Watching the GOAT @leomessi was unbelievable. The game & company [+ drive] made for the best night! #intermiami #leomessi̇ #victoriabeckham #miamifc"

Check out the images below:

Screenshot of Megan Olivi's Instagram Post: [Screenshots courtesy: @meganolivi on Instagram]

Megan Olivi signs off from road broadcasts with heartfelt moment at UFC 314 in Miami

Megan Olivi was in attendance at the recent event at UFC 314 in Miami. The 38-year-old was working the broadcast at the event, being in her third trimester. Her excitement of being part of the event was doubled as she could feel kicks of her 'healthy baby boy' just seconds before going live.

UFC 314 was Olivi's last show outside Las Vegas before she entered the chapter of motherhood, as she is determined to prioritize her health, she would not be broadcasting in any events outside of Vegas. Olivi took to X to express her emotions, as she reflects on her journey, announcing with pride how her unborn son has already been a part of so many UFC events.

The initial bit of Olivi's post read:

"Tonight is our annual Miami pay-per-view and I go to work about to head into my third trimester with the healthy baby boy of our dreams. I am still anxious as can be, constantly feeling for kicks [literally even seconds before we go live], but incredibly grateful to be in this position."

Olivi added:

"Things are a little harder—figuring out outfits [usually my fave] is tough, I get tired and sore, and yes, insecure. But our son has been with me for so many incredible events already!"

Olivi continued:

Check out Megan Olivi's comments below:

