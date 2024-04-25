PHOTOS: Paddy Pimblett announces birth of twin baby girls, reveals names and shares photos of special moment

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett and his partner recently announced the birth of their twin baby daughters and took to social media to share their names with some heartwarming pictures.

Pimblett is among the biggest stars in the UFC and the most well-known personalities in the British mixed martial arts community. 'The Baddy' initially went viral for his entertaining personality, gift of the gab, and unique Scouse accent. He's undefeated in the UFC and has wins over high-profile fighters like Tony Ferguson, Jared Gordon, and Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett married his longtime partner Laura Gregory in May last year, and the couple announced that they were expecting a few months later in November. In a recent Instagram post, Pimblett shared some adorable snaps of his baby girls and revealed that the couple had named them Betsy and Margot. He wrote in the caption:

"17/4/2024, the day our lives changed forever. All worth it for yous 2 perfect little girls, Betsy and Margot Pimblett."

Pimblett is currently on an impressive five-fight win streak and was recently called out for a fight by Matt Frevola after the promotion announced the UFC 304 pay-per-view event in Manchester.

Frevola tagged UFC chief Dana White and Sean Shelby in an X post and wrote:

"Patrickkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk."

When Paddy Pimblett explained how his wife's pregnancy affected his mindset before UFC 296 fight

Paddy Pimblett fought Tony Ferguson in an exciting lightweight matchup at UFC 296 last December. As mentioned above, the Liverpudlian announced his wife's pregnancy the previous month, and the soon-to-be-father undoubtedly had his family in mind while training for his showdown against Ferguson.

During a pre-fight interview with Daniel Cormier before UFC 296, Pimblett spoke about his wedding and feeling an added responsibility to perform against Ferguson with twin girls on the way. He said:

"Yeah the first half of the year was hard after getting surgery and being in a boot for a few months. I couldn't train. I had to just sit around with me own thoughts. It wasn't nice but then obviously I got married in May. Then I found out a couple weeks ago, well a couple of months ago now that the missus is pregnant with twins."

He continued:

"So I'm having two little girls in April, which is something to look forward to. Life changing, I can't wait. Obviously I'm gonna be putting on a performance for them. They'll be there in the arena inside me wife's belly. So I can't lose in front of them."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below (34:34):